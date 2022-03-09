PlayStation State of Play March event: How to watch and what to expect?

Sony has announced its second State of Play event for 2022 to showcase new games and provide updates on previously revealed titles on its current and old-gen console. The livestream is scheduled to broadcast on March 9, at 2 pm (PST), and will be focused on games from their Japanese publishers.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play March 2022?

Indian viewers will be able to catch the State of Play event on March 10, at 3:30 am IST. The 20-minute presentation will be streamed live on PlayStation’s official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels. Same as before, there will not be a pre-show, so you might want to tune in right as it begins.

New State Of Play announced for this Wednesday Expect “new reveals and eye-catching updates for PS5 and PS4 titles” (duration: 20 minutes)https://t.co/HNsxFlDojU pic.twitter.com/dbmm6E85k8 — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 8, 2022

What to expect from PlayStation State of Play March 2022?

Sony has confirmed that the event will be based mostly around its Japanese publishers, though some updates from foreign developers are expected as well. As for the newly-announced PlayStation VR2, the company has clearly stated that there will not be any news on the hardware or upcoming titles on the device.

Many fans hope that one of the publishers is Square Enix, who had previously released some gameplay footage for their upcoming action RPG (role-playing game), Final Fantasy XVI. Development on the title was pushed back by six months due to COVID-related complications that led to delays in deadlines and cancellation of asset deliveries from outsourcing partners. It was announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in 2020, and was getting rid of its iconic turn-based combat system.

Another developer we could expect to see is Tatsuya Mikami’s Tango Gameworks, who are currently working on the first-person horror game, Ghostwire: Tokyo. The game is set to launch as a Playstation 5 exclusive, and will arrive on Xbox a year later. Prior to this, Mikami was also attached to the unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake, which is expected to be announced in the first half of 2022.