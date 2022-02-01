PlayStation State of Play February event: How to watch and what to expect?

Sony has announced its first State of Play event for 2022 to showcase new games and provide updates on previously revealed titles on its next-gen console. PlayStation has confirmed that the show will be primarily dedicated to Gran Turismo 7, though past live streams have played host to other console-exclusive games as well.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play February 2022?

The PlayStation State of Play event is scheduled to go live on February 2, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time. For India, this would be February 3 at 3:30 am IST. The 30-minute presentation will be broadcast live on PlayStation’s official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels. Same as previous instances, there will not be a pre-show, so you might want to tune in right as it begins.

Gran Turismo 7 takes center stage in an all-new State of Play, arriving Wednesday at 2pm Pacific: https://t.co/Yo0Iq8udFH pic.twitter.com/F3ASOpmpeQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 31, 2022

What to expect from PlayStation State of Play February 2022?

Sony has confirmed that the event will be based mainly around the popular racing simulation game, Gran Turismo 7. Fans can expect direct gameplay footage of it running natively on the PlayStation 5, alongside some commentary from the creators.

Developed by Polyphony Digital, Gran Turismo is a fan-favourite racing series that features a wide collection of real-life licensed cars. It is known for its attention to vehicle detail, realistic lighting with ray tracing technology, and accurate driving physics that provide a highly immersive experience. The game is scheduled to release on 4 March 2022, exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Gamers could also expect some new information for Horizon: Forbidden West, which launches soon on February 18, 2022. The studio had previously released some direct-feed screenshots from the game running on the PS4 Pro, alongside some 4K footage.

Previous State of Play events has also showcased a slew of first-party indie games, which could be expected again. WB Games’ Hogwarts Legacy was tipped for a new trailer in February or March. As for whether PlayStation provides us with that remains to be seen.