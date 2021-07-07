scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
PlayStation State of Play event on July 8: How to watch and what to expect

Here’s all we know about Sony’s next State of Play event, including what to expect and what not to.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 7, 2021 8:32:32 pm
PlayStation, PlayStation State of Play,Check out what to expect from the PlayStation: State of Play July 8 event. (Image Source: Twitter/ PlayStation)

PlayStation will hold the next State of Play scheduled for Thursday, July 8. The event will be online and interested users can stream it for free from Sony’s social media handles. The new State of Play event could be a good source of upcoming Sony developments, given the brand did not participate at E3 2021 last month.

“A new State of Play arrives this Thursday. Tune in for a Deathloop gameplay deep dive, plus lots of updates on indies and exciting third-party games,” the PlayStation Twitter account said in a tweet.

How to Watch Sony PlayStation State of Play on June 8?

Users can find the live stream for the event on Sony’s YouTube channel. While a stream link is not available yet, we will add an embedded link below when Sony makes it available.

What to expect: Deathloop

The 30-minute show will focus on Deathloop, an upcoming action-adventure shooting game by Arkane Studios. The gameplay is expected to follow Colt around the rooftops of Blackreef Island as the character explores gameplay aspects including stealthy approaches as well as more direct ones.

What not to expect: God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and PlayStation: VR

Sony has also made it clear that the company will not be revealing any new information on upcoming titles like Horizon Forbidden West and a God of War sequel. The company will not be making any announcements related to the next-gen PlayStation VR either.

While this may come as disappointing news for many, it is still good to know that Sony is letting fans know what to expect from the event, rather than have them attend and go back disappointed later on.

