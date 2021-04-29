PlayStation State of Play April event today: Start time and how to watch the live stream

Check out all we know about Sony's new State of Play even that will go live tonight. (Image Source: YouTube/ PlayStation)

Sony will be hosting its latest PlayStation State of Play event later today on April 29. The event is set to bring us new updates on PlayStation games including a new look at PS5’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart game. Here is all so you need to know about Sony PlayStation State of Play, April 2021.

How to watch Sony’s PlayStation State of Play event

The new State of Play event will start at 2 pm Pacific Time (2:30 am IST). The event can be live-streamed from Sony’s YouTube Channel. You will also be able to check out the event live from our embedded link below once the event starts.

PlayStation State of Play: What to expect

The new event is expected to showcase about 15-minute gameplay of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that will introduce us to the game’s new female protagonist named Rivet. Sony is also expected to show more about two new indie games.

While we don’t know which titles these are, it is possible that the games could be from the titles that Sony showed off at its last PlayStation State of Play event in February. These include Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the Kung Fu-inspired Sifu, Heart Machine’s Solar Ash, or Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Gamers who were expecting more information on titles like God of War Ragnarok or Horizon Forbidden West may be disappointed as Sony is not expected to reveal more on these titles without at least some previous teasers.

PlayStation Video Pass

Sony is also expected to announce more details on PlayStation Video Pass, its own subscription-based service that will likely be an addition to its existing PlayStation Plus subscription, and could help the brand get an edge over Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

Numerous reports have suggested that Sony is already testing the video streaming service in Poland and it could soon come to other regions. The PS Video Pass will include big film names from Sony including Bloodshot, Jumanji: The Next Level, Zombieland 2: Double Tap, Baby Driver and more.