PlayStation State of Play 2026 roundup: From Marvel’s Wolverine to Dune: Awakening

Sony’s latest PlayStation State of Play showcase, held on June 2, brought a packed slate of announcements for PlayStation 5 players. From a new look at Marvel’s Wolverine and the unveiling of God of War: Laufey to the return of Tomb Raider and Until Dawn, the presentation featured gameplay reveals, release dates, and fresh trailers for several upcoming titles.
Here are all the announcements made at the PlayStation State of Play:
Sony and Santa Monica Studio reveal a new mainline entry centred on Faye, Kratos’ wife. The game is set in the afterlife realm known as the Everywhen, which is inhabited by gods and creatures from multiple mythologies. The game features fast combat, aerial attacks, and soul-based abilities. New companions and enemies, including Phranque and Rue, join adversaries like Sekhmet and Begtse; however, a release date has not been announced.
State of Play’s main highlight was Marvel’s Wolverine. Insomniac Games shared an extended gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine, showcasing Logan’s claw-based combat, stealth mechanics, and Rage systems.
The story follows Wolverine as he battles the Reavers and attempts to rescue captured mutants alongside Jean Grey, who joins in the rescue mission. Sony confirmed the PS5 exclusive title will launch on September 15, 2026, with pre-orders live now.
Sony and Arc System Works introduce the fourth team called the Knights of Doom, led by Doctor Doom and featuring Magneto, Green Goblin, and Carnage. A new nighttime version of Marvel’s New York was also introduced as the team’s home stage.
They also introduced the Champion of the Universe as the game’s main antagonist. Sony said the players will be able to get a hands-on demo of Magneto and the new stage at Evo 2026 later this month.
PowerSnake announces Stuntman: Hollywood, an arcade driving game inspired by the original Stuntman series. The players perform stunts across levels inspired by franchises including Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, Knight Rider, Miami Vice, and Death Race.
The players will perform stunts such as drifting, crashing through obstacles, and dodging hazards under time pressure, earning star ratings based on their performance. The game also includes missions, stunt arenas, and a Garage mode that tracks player progression.
Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog announce Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a reimagining of the 1996 Tomb Raider. Built using Unreal Engine 5, the gameplay showcased redesigned versions of iconic locations like Peru’s Lost Valley and the ruins of Greece. It is set to launch on PlayStation 5 on February 12, 2027, with pre-orders live now, with standard and deluxe editions available.
Sony revealed Until Dawn 2, a standalone sequel to the 2015 horror game. Scheduled to launch in 2027 with a new cast and setting. It keeps the franchise’s interactive horror movie style, where player choices shape who survives. Peter Stormare reprises his role as Dr Hill.
Bungie used the showcase to announce season 2 of Marathon, called Nightfall, which is free to play from June 2 to June 9. The update aims to revive interest in the extraction shooter by introducing new content and gameplay improvements.
Bandai Namco confirmed that the game will return on October 2, 2026. Set in 2029, the story follows Joker Squadron during a conflict between the Federation of Central Usea and the Republic of Sotoa. The game features aerial combat, superweapon battles, and over 30 aircraft.
Silent Hill: Townfall offers a different take on the horror franchise following the success of recent entries. The footage introduced new characters and showcased the game’s psychological horror themes and supernatural creatures, and it is set to launch on September 24, 2026.
Capcom confirmed a September 25 release date and launched a demo immediately after their showcase. The game revives the classic samurai action-horror franchise with updated visuals and combat.
The Dune survival title is coming to PS5 on September 22, 2026. The console version adds a new single-player mode, a story chapter, and gameplay improvements.
This dinosaur survival horror game channels strong Jurassic Park vibes, focusing on tense encounters with deadly prehistoric creatures. It is scheduled to release for PS5 in 2027.
Created by former The Evil Within artist Ikumi Nakamura, Kemuri mixes stylish movement with battles against supernatural creatures. The first gameplay footage showed fast-paced urban action ahead of its 2027 release.
A prequel to Dave the Diver, this game explores chef Bencho’s backstory and culinary rise. No release date was announced, but it is in development for PS5.
Sony revealed a 3D reimagining of the beloved platformer Rayman Legends. Launching on August 27, 2026, the game modernises the original with updated visuals and gameplay.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)