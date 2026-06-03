PlayStation State of Play 2026 roundup: From Marvel’s Wolverine to Dune: Awakening

Sony unveiled major PS5 titles, including God of War Laufey and Marvel’s Wolverine, during its June 2026 State of Play showcase. (Image: PlayStation)

Sony’s latest PlayStation State of Play showcase, held on June 2, brought a packed slate of announcements for PlayStation 5 players. From a new look at Marvel’s Wolverine and the unveiling of God of War: Laufey to the return of Tomb Raider and Until Dawn, the presentation featured gameplay reveals, release dates, and fresh trailers for several upcoming titles.

Here are all the announcements made at the PlayStation State of Play:

God of War: Laufey

Sony and Santa Monica Studio reveal a new mainline entry centred on Faye, Kratos’ wife. The game is set in the afterlife realm known as the Everywhen, which is inhabited by gods and creatures from multiple mythologies. The game features fast combat, aerial attacks, and soul-based abilities. New companions and enemies, including Phranque and Rue, join adversaries like Sekhmet and Begtse; however, a release date has not been announced.