PlayStation ‘State of Play’ virtual showcase event: How to watch, start time

Sony will showcase new games coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on Thursday in the company’s first State of Play virtual showcase event of the year. Similar to Nintendo Directs, Sony’s State of Play focuses on upcoming games coming out on its existing platforms. Expectations are high, of course, as the State of Play will give a deep dive into the titles for the first half of 2021. The last State of Play presentation was held in October when Sony revealed the user interface for the upcoming PlayStation 5. So here’s when to tune in, where to watch, and what to expect.

PlayStation ‘State of Play’ virtual event: How to watch

The show is going to be livestream at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m ET on Thursday, February 25. If you are based out of India, Sony’s State of Play begins at 3:30 am IST on February 26. The stream will be available to watch via PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

PlayStation ‘State of Play’ virtual event: What to expect

So what you can expect to see at the State of Play? Look, Sony has already made it clear that the event will showcase 30 minutes of video games news. To be clear, Sony says it will preview 10 games for PS5 and PS4. “There won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show,” Sony said in the PlayStation Blog. So don’t expect Sony to tease the PlayStation VR headset for the PlayStation 5 at the show.

Instead, we expect Sony to provide updates on the games that were showcased during Sony’s PlayStation 5 event in June 2020, which include Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift. We will also likely get a preview of the PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto V. Last year, Rockstar Games announced that game was coming to PS5 in an “expanded and enhanced form,” but it has yet to showcase the game.

Given the momentum around the PS5 is so high, Sony might use the State of Play to announce at least one new title. We also expect the gaming powerhouse to share more information on God of War: Ragnarok, the big-ticket game developed by Sony’s Santa Monica studio.