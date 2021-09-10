Sony announces new Spider-Man, Star Wars games for PS5: check details

Sony Group Corp. announced on Thursday a slate of new games for the PlayStation 5 console, including a sequel to 2018’s popular Spider-Man and a remake of the critically acclaimed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

During a 40-minute event full of trailers for upcoming titles, Sony also teased a new game based on Wolverine from Burbank, California-based Insomniac Games, which is also making Spider-Man 2. Sony acquired Insomniac Games in 2019.

This event was an important milestone for the PlayStation 5, which has been flying off the shelves but doesn’t yet have the type of robust lineup of software that fans expect. Sony has marketed the console as the only place to play exclusive games such as the new God of War, which was also showcased at the event, but many of those games were delayed to 2022. The new God of War will also be released on PlayStation 4.

Now, Sony will look to build off the success of the console, which has sold more than 10 million copies since its release last November but has been hampered by supply constraints. The company hopes that games revealed at Thursday’s show will keep that momentum going into next year and beyond. Some titles announced during the event, such as Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, are planned for 2023 or later.

Other games showcased at the conference included a new Gran Turismo racing game and Forspoken, an open-world action game from Square Enix Inc. that will come to PlayStation 5 and PCs next spring.