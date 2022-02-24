PlayStation Plus free games for March 2022 announced

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be receiving four free games as part of their monthly reward. Starting March 1, players will be able to download Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ghostrunner, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Team Sonic Racing on their PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 consoles. The games will be available to claim until April 4, 2022.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4, PS5)

Inspired by Japanese folklore and mythology, Legends is a standalone, cooperative multiplayer variant of the original Ghost of Tsushima game. Players can pick between four classes – Ronin, Assassin, Samurai, or Hunter, and head into story missions, where they could team up with a friend and complete a set of 10 arcs. The survival mode allows for larger teams and puts you in an arena with waves of enemies. Then, there is the competitive Rivals mode, where players can perform a respectful standoff and fight others online. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends can be downloaded on the Playstation 5 and Playstation 4.

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Ghostrunner puts you in the shoes of a cyber ninja, offering a unique single-player experience, as you slice past enemies, perform smooth parkour, and dodge bullets with superhuman reflexes. Set in the grim cyberpunk megastructure called Dharma Tower, our objective is to climb to the top and confront the tyrannical Keymaster to exact revenge. There are some one-hit one-kill mechanics as well, making the combat fast and intense, alongside a range of skill moves that make traversal easy. Ghostrunner can only be downloaded on the PlayStation 5.

Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4)

In Ark, you are thrown into a mysterious island, where dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals roam the lands. Spawning in the most primitive way possible, players are required to find resources, craft weapons, build shelters, and do everything in their power to stay alive. For food and clothing (leather), you can hunt the local wildlife or tame them to use as rides and traverse the world. It is quite similar to the game Rust, where you can interact with other players, and if needed, raid their settlements at night. Ark: Survival Evolved can only be downloaded on the PlayStation 4.

Team Sonic Racing (PS4)

Controlling one of the 15 characters from the Sonic series’ cast, players can jump into SEGA’s arcade-style racer, to perform tricks, drift along the tracks, and collect power-ups to gain an edge over others. Sonic Racing differs from traditional racers due to its focus on cooperative gameplay, where players are part of teams, rather than, individuals. There are a lot of customisation options, time trials, and a story-driven tutorial campaign to get you accustomed to the basics. Team Sonic Racing can only be downloaded on the PlayStation 4.

A PlayStation Plus subscription offers a slew of benefits such as support for online multiplayer gaming, a free set of games each month, and added discounts during sales. The membership can be bought for Rs 499 per month from the official store, or you could opt for the cheaper, 1-year variant at Rs 2,999.