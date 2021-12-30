PlayStation Plus free games for January 2022 announced

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be receiving three free games as part of their monthly reward. Starting January 4, players will be able to download Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic on their PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 consoles. The titles will be available to claim until February 1, 2022.

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

Strikers is set six months after the events of Persona 5, and combines the hack-and-slash combat derivative of Dynasty Warriors with its classic turn-based combat system. The plot follows Joker and Morgana, as they return to Tokyo for a reunion with the other Phantom Thieves of Hearts on a camping trip.

A series of circumstances soon devolves into an encounter with an alternate reality, causing the citizens of Tokyo to act bizarrely. Our job is to take control of Joker and group him with other members to participate in explosive action fights and puzzle-solving to put an end to the crisis. Persona 5 Strikers can only be downloaded for free on the Playstation 4.

Also Read: | Harry Potter MMO cancelled due to lack of faith from EA

Dirt 5 (PS4, PS5)

Codemasters’ Dirt series of games offer the ultimate off-road racing experience. Dirt 5 is the eighth instalment in the franchise and features a star-studded Career mode that pits the player against a rival driver named Bruno Durand, voiced by Nolan North. As we take part in a series of championships, we are guided by a mentor, AJ, voiced by the talented Troy Baker, providing solid advice on the field.

The game also brings back the classic 4-player split-screen system for local play, and features a dynamic weather system and seasons that affect your driving. Dirt 5 can be downloaded for free on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Deep Rock Galactic (PS4, PS5)

Originally released on PC and Xbox via early access, Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op shooter where players assume the role of space Dwarves. Every player is assigned a distinct mission, ranging from mining minerals, stealing alien eggs, and eliminating targets.

The game features a robust reward system, where no two playthroughs feel similar and completing secondary objectives grant extra credits for upgrading weapons and abilities. Deep Rock Galactic can be downloaded for free on the Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5.

A PlayStation Plus subscription offers the player a slew of benefits such as support for online multiplayer gaming, a free set of games per month, and added discounts during sales. The membership can be bought for Rs 499 per month from the official store, or you could opt for the cheaper, 1-year variant at Rs 2,999.