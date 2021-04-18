PlayStation 5’s latest update brings storage expansion, new social features

Sony’s PlayStation 5 console recently got its first major update and along with it brought some neat new features and improvements. The new features include storage expansion and management along with some new social features for both the PS5 and PS4 consoles. Here are the changes explained.

Storage expansion and management

PS5 users will now be able to transfer their PS5 games from their console’s internal storage to an external USB storage. The trick allows users to expand the storage capacity of their consoles relatively easily. The method allows users to quickly reinstall games as the copy method is easier and faster than re-downloading entire games or copying them from discs. Note that users will still not be able to run games because the PS5 can only run games out of its default SSD storage.

Social features for PS4 and PS5

New features like cross-generation Share Play allows gamers to use Share Play together while chatting at parties. This lets PS5 users can let their friends on the PS4 view their game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa. Options include the ability to share your screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually to a friend, or pass a second controller virtually to play co-op games together.

The “Request to Join” option also serves as a shortcut to sending a game invite, reducing the time it takes for you to get into games with friends. Through the Privacy Settings menu, you can modify who can interact with you through parties, games and messages.

Enhanced Control and personalisation

The PS5 Game Base menu has now been improved for quick access to important elements and notifications can be turned on or off for each party. Users can also now disable game chat quickly and individually control the volume of other players in the chat.

Title updates for games that users own will also pre-download to the console if automatic updates are enabled. This lets users immediately start playing the new version of their games. It is now also easier to find content, personalise your game library view, and adjust the magnification of your screen.

PlayStation App gets new features

A new upcoming PlayStation app update will bring players the ability to join a multiplayer session on PS5 from the app, manage their PS5 console storage, compare trophy collections with friends, and sort and filter products shown in the PlayStation Store. The app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.