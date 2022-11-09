scorecardresearch
A new PlayStation 5 ‘Slim’ model could be in the works, may feature tweaked design

The upgraded PlayStation 5 model could be released in the third quarter next year.

playstation 5 indian expressThe PlayStation 5 is currently significantly larger than the Xbox Series X (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Sony has been quietly tweaking the PlayStation 5, with new revisions that have actually reduced its weight compared to the original model from 2020. But if a new report is to be believed, the console could soon receive an actual upgrade this time, which will also refresh its exterior. So far, all tweaks have been limited to the innards.

According to The Leak, a new PlayStation “slim” could be in the works and may be released next year. This new model will most likely not carry a “Slim” in its name like the PS3 Slim and the PS4 Slim. But it’ll feature all the characteristics of one. A die-shrink treatment will reduce the size of its internal components enough for Sony to green-light a new for the outside casing to make it smaller and more portable.

The term die-shrink refers to the process of creating a somewhat identical circuit using a more advanced manufacturing process. If Sony pulls this off, the new PlayStation could run cooler and use less voltage while retaining its performance.

The report also claims that Sony may be trying to do away with the need for a stand when the console lies down. Unlike the Xbox Series X/S and its boxy design that allows the console to lie down in any orientation, the PlayStation 5 comes with fins on either side that, preventing it from doing so. Therefore, to make lying down possible without a stand, Sony could modify or even kill those iconic flaps.

In addition to all these advantages, the design changes may also help Sony bring the PS5’s price down a bit. This has especially become necessary since the recent price hike, which obviously hasn’t been received well by fans. If the size and weight are trimmed, it should reduce production and shipping costs, opening up the possibility of a cheaper PS5 – or at least minimizing the chances of yet another price hike.

The release date is far off right now – production may kick off in Q2 2023, followed by retail release in Q3. But at least the timing does add up. The PS4 was released in 2013 and the PS4 Slim debuted in 2016. And if this rumoured PlayStation 5 upgrade is indeed launched, this too will arrive three years after its original model.

