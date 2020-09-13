What to expect from Wednesday’s PlayStation 5 showcase event

The PlayStation 5 will be a direct competitor to the Xbox Series X. (Image credit: Sony)

On Wednesday, September 16, we will get all the answers related to the PlayStation 5. Sony is holding its PlayStation 5 showcase event for next week. The company is all but guaranteed to announce the price and release date for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. What’s more, Sony may also announce new third-party and third-party games for the next-gen game console.

The timing of the event makes sense – after all, the PlayStation 5 is rumoured hit retail shelves in November. If Sony announces PS5’s price and release date on Wednesday, pre-orders for the new console would also start on the same day or within next week.

Some tech experts have speculated that Sony’s PlayStation 5 Showcase event will help the company build the hype around the new console. So far, Microsoft has done a better job in marketing its new consoles. Microsoft announced launch details for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S earlier this week. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will cost $499 and $299, respectively. At $299, the Xbox Series S is a fantastic price for the next-gen game console. That put pressure on Sony to reveal the price and availability of the two PS5 consoles at the earliest.

How to stream PS5 ‘Showcase’ event

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Showcase will happen on Wednesday, September 16, at 1 pm PST or 1:30 am IST (September 17). The event will stream on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels. As per Sid Shuman, the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment communications, the event will run approximately 40 minutes.

What will Sony announce?

Sony will reveal more information about the PlayStation 5 as well as the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition on Wednesday. The company promises “updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.” Sony has already revealed over 30 games for the PS5 like Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West, but we expect to see more titles being announced on September 16.

But PlayStation fans have been asking Sony to reveal the price and release date for the next-gen hardware. Sony has reportedly cut the price of the PS5 following Microsoft’s surprise announcements earlier this week, and the PS5 and Digital Edition could retail for $499 and $399, respectively. All eyes will be on how Sony prices its PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, the console that has no optical disc drive but will deliver the same performance as the standard PS5.

Sony touts the performance of the PS5 groundbreaking. The PS5 uses custom AMD CPUs and GPUs; it comes with an eight-core Zen 2-architecture CPU running at up to 3.5GHz, a 10.28 teraflop GPU clocked at 2.234GHz. The console also boasts 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The PS5 also uses solid-state storage like the Xbox Series X. Being the next-gen console, the PS5 will be able to output to a maximum of 8K or 4K at 120fps. The game console also features a brand new controller with haptic feedback that replaces the “rumble” technology typically found in joypads. Sony has confirmed that PS4 games will be playable on the PS5.

What games will be available?

The PlayStation 5 will launch with a ton of new games. In fact, Sony has already confirmed as many as 40 new games for the PS5. Here’s a look at the list of games that are coming to the PlayStation 5.

