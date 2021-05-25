PlayStation 5 restock update: How to buy Sony’s next-gen console on May 27

Even with the new restock, buying the Sony PS5 will still be hard given the demand for the console. (Express Photo)

Sony PlayStation 5 stocks will be back in India on May 27, suggests the Sony Center Official website. The gaming console will go up for pre-order on May 27 at 12 noon, with the new stocks coming in merely 10 days after the last restock on May 17 earlier this month. However, the listing on ShopAtSC, the official Sony Center website, only shows the disk variant of the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition remains absent.

ShopAtSC and Vijay Sales are currently the only retailers to announce the new stocks of the Sony PS5. Other retailers including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Reliance Digital are likely to bring more stocks too on May 27.

As demand for the PS5 continues to be on the high, users can still expect a tough time getting their hands on the console. The last pre-order sale of the PS5 on may 17 sold out all stocks in seconds with some retailer websites even failing to load in time.

Also Read | PlayStation 5 review: A hint of the future

Additionally, the delivery of the PS5 to your location will also be determined by the delivery of e-Commerce platforms in the area. If only essential goods are permitted, a PS5 is unlikely to be available for delivery. Sony has noted that those who have purchased one console already from the ShopAtSC website will not be able to purchase a second console with the same account. However, users can buy multiple accessories and games.

PlayStation 5: Specs, games

The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s top gaming model and sports a built-in 4K Blu-ray player. The console is more powerful than its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, in terms of graphical prowess and performance. It aims to provide games at 4K resolution and features an ultrafast SSD. That being said, you won’t able to see super graphics unless you have a 4K TV at home.

The PS5 boasts an impressive game library, including Spider-Man: Mile Morales, Demon’s Souls and Returnal, to name a few. Ratchet and Clank is coming soon, while the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West will debut this fall.

Also Read | PlayStation 5: How to set up and start using your new console

PlayStation 5 shortages: The current situation

Ever since Sony launched the PS5 last year, it has struggled with stock shortages. This is due to a semiconductor supply issue. Don’t expect these supply constraints to be fixed anytime soon. Bloomberg recently reported that the PS5 stock shortages will continue into 2022.

Microsoft is another company that is facing a short shortage problem. Its Xbox Series X continues to be sold out across the major retailers worldwide. The tech giant has said it forecasts supply issues continuing at least until the second half of the year. Chipmaker AMD provides components for both next-generation consoles.