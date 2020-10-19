PlayStation 5: India release date and price, everything we know

Both the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition and the Digital Edition sport the same spec sheet. (Image: Sony)

Sony recently revealed the Indian pricing details for its latest generation PlayStation 5 gaming console and its accessories. It is yet to reveal the launch date for the console in the country. The new PlayStation 5 will be going head-on with the new Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles from Microsoft. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new PlayStation 5.

Sony PlayStation 5: Pricing and availability

Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard variant, which will go up against the Xbox Series X, that also comes with a price tag of Rs 49,990. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990, which will go up against the Xbox Series S is priced at Rs 34,990. However, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is comparatively much more powerful than the Series S.

Both the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition and the Digital Edition sport the same spec sheet. The only difference is that the Digital Edition does not come with a Blu Ray disc drive. Due to which, the company is providing the customers with a Rs 10,000 discount to consumers purchasing the Digital Edition. This is because when a person buys a game from the Sony PS Store, Sony is the middle man taking the major chunk of the commission and not some store getting the benefit.

Sony has not revealed when these new consoles will be made available for consumers to purchase in India. However, we expect the company to launch these near to November 10, which is when the new Xbox’s will go on sale in the country. To recall, the PlayStation 5 will go on sale in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea on November 12.

Sony PlayStation 5: Accessories

All of these accessories will be made available for consumers to purchase alongside the new PlayStation 5, whenever it goes on sale. (Image: Sony) All of these accessories will be made available for consumers to purchase alongside the new PlayStation 5, whenever it goes on sale. (Image: Sony)

Apart from the PS5 prices and details, Sony also announced Indian prices of select accessories it is bringing to the country. The first includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller at Rs 5,990, and the DualSense Charging Station at Rs 2,590.

The PULSE 3D wireless headset will be made available at Rs 8,590, the Media Remote at Rs 2,590 and the HD camera at Rs 5,190.

All of these accessories will be made available for consumers to purchase alongside the new PlayStation 5, whenever it goes on sale.

Sony PlayStation 5: Games

Sony has also revealed that the launch day titles for its PlayStation 5 include Demon’s Souls, Destruction Allstars and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition, all of which will be priced at Rs 4,999. Sackboy A Big Adventure (also a launch day title) and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will cost Rs 3,999. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will also be made available for the PS4.

The company did not reveal the prices for Astro’s Playroom, which is also a launch title.

PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible with 99 per cent of PS4 games, according to Sony. (Image: Sony) PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible with 99 per cent of PS4 games, according to Sony. (Image: Sony)

Third-party launch day titles will include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Fortnite, Just Dance 2021, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Observer: System Redux.

Soon after the launch, we will get to see a lot of other games launch, including Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil Village, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and more.

We also know that the new PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible with 99 per cent of PS4 games, according to Sony.

Sony PlayStation 5: New controller

The controller has kept the design of the DualShock intact with the DualSense, but it has enlarged the footprint. (Image: Sony) The controller has kept the design of the DualShock intact with the DualSense, but it has enlarged the footprint. (Image: Sony)

Sony has finally decided to put its DualShock technology to rest, which was revealed back in 1997. The new DualSense technology replaces DualShock’s rumble motors, with new haptic feedback motors. The use of this new technology will allow the players to feel different levels of feedback depending on what they are playing. The controller will also feature adaptive triggers, allowing it to simulate different resistances like putting on the bowstring in a game.

The controller has kept the design of the DualShock intact with the DualSense, but it has enlarged the footprint. The new controller is broader and now will come in a dual white and black tone, similar to the PS5.

Sony PlayStation 5: Specifications

Sony’s new PlayStation 5 features a dual tone design with white removable wings on the sides with a black centre console. The removable wings come with dust catchers that help for the dust to not go inside of the device and spoil it. You can see a tear down video of the new PlayStation 5 below to see the internals and how the panels can be removed to clean the console.

The new PlayStation 5 is powered by 8 Zen 2 Cores clocked at 3.5GHz paired with AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs clocked at 2.23GHz. The console has a graphics power of 10.28 teraflops.

The device supports 8K gaming at a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with support for 3D audio.

It comes with a custom 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, which will allow the PS5 to resume games and find games immediately, thus drastically reducing the loading times. It comes with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd