PlayStation 5 India launch: How to sign up for pre-order registrations

Looks like Sony is inching closer to reveal the PS5’s price and pre-orders for all major international markets, including India. Both Amazon and Flipkart have opened sign-ups to notify people when the next-gen console will be available to pre-order in the country.

You can visit the PS5’s landing page on either Amazon or Flipkart, and sign up to be notified when pre-orders go live. Unfortunately, it’s not clear when Sony plans to announce the PS5’s pre-order date, as no information was revealed by the Japanese tech giant during the console’s reveal event last month.

The PlayStation 5 is highly-anticipated – after all, it marks the ninth generation of game consoles. The console features a two-toned white design with black accents and blue lighting. The PS5 is primarily designed to be placed vertically, like the Xbox Series X.

The console will include two versions: one with a 4K Blu-ray drive and a pure Digital Edition. The latter version should cost less than the regular model, given it does not include the optical drive.

When it hits the market later this year, the PS5 will also include a number of accessories including a media remote, a Pulse 3D wireless headset, a DualSense charging station, a new HD camera. Sony has not yet announced the pricing of any accessories.

The PS5 is powered by an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU. It also includes the custom AMD chips that will provide 10.28 teraflops and 825GB of SSD storage and 5.5GB/s of performance. The next-gen console also supports 4K graphics at 120Hz refresh rate, 8K graphics, and 3D audio. The PS5 will ship with the new DualSense controller.

The PS5 is getting a mix of first and third-party games, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Hitman 3, among others. The PS5 is aimed at Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, which is also set to launch later this year.

