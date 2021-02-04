Beginner’s guide: How to set up and start using your new PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is finally on sale in India, and although getting one is tough, those who managed to pre-order last month have already received their units on the launch day itself. New owners of the PlayStation 5 have every reason to rejoice as Sony’s next-generation console is far superior to its predecessor. But before you start playing games, you need to follow a few steps to get familiarised with the PS5. It’s an easy setup, but we thought of guiding you on how to start using your PlayStation 5, making the process of setting up as simple as possible.

Unboxing the PS5

The first thing you’ll notice is that the new PlayStation 5’s box is massive. Cut the tape and open the lid, and on top, you will find the box that includes a DualSense wireless controller, AC power cord, USB Type-C to Type-A charging cable, an HDMI 2.1 cable, a base that allows you to orient the console either vertically or horizontally and quick start and safety guide. Once you remove the box, you will be greeted with a thick block that protects the PlayStation 5. Remove the block and take out the PS5 gently.

The PS5 is thick, the one with the disc drive, but not quite as thick as the PS3. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The PS5 is thick, the one with the disc drive, but not quite as thick as the PS3. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Decide how do you want to put the PS5

The PlayStation 5 is the biggest video game console in modern history. It is roughly 39cm (15.4 inches) tall, 26cm (10.2 inches) deep and 10.4cm (4.1 inches) wide, making it a huge console. Yes, you can position it vertically or horizontally but since the PS5 has an unusual design Sony does provide the clip-on stand with a base. If you have a smaller shelf space, then you need to figure out how to display the PS5. Laid vertically, the PS5 will struggle to fit in smaller TV units. Because the PS5 is bulky and large, placing the PS5 horizontally is a better option.

There are a couple of new games you can play on the PS5, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ There are a couple of new games you can play on the PS5, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Setting up the PS5

To get started with a PlayStation 5, place it on a table or shelf. Of course, the console needs to be hooked to the TV via an HDMI cable and the device must be plugged into a wall outlet in order to power on. Press the power button on the console itself to turn on the PS5. The PS5 will then ask you to plug in the DualSense controller and to hit the PlayStation button in the middle. Now, choose a language. Next, connect your device to Wi-Fi. This is done simply by choosing your network and entering a password if required. The console will then prompt you to adjust the display area to your TV’s borders.

After this, the PS5 will prompt you to enter a game disc if you would to start installing a game while finishing the setup. Install the game disc or skip it entirely. Next, choose the power options for the rest mode screen. Once past this option, your PS5 will begin to update its system to the latest available firmware. After this, the PS5 will restart and have you press the PS button again. The console will then ask you to sign in to your PlayStation Network email address and password or create one. Alternatively, there is an option to use the PlayStation app on your smartphone and scan the QR code. Once you have done so, Sony asks you how you want to adjust your privacy settings. To improve the PlayStation experience, Sony asks you to share the user data with the company. You can also say yes or no to optional usage data sent to Sony.

Because the PS5 is huge, make sure to measure your TV shelve before you buy this console. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Because the PS5 is huge, make sure to measure your TV shelve before you buy this console. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

It’s time to start using the PS5

You are almost done setting up the PS5. The next step includes if you would like to automatically download video streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube. You can always update them later. Then there is also the option to transfer the data from your PS4 to the PS5. The process allows you to connect both the console to the same network or connect with the ethernet cable. Mission accomplished! Your PS5 is ready to use. You can start downloading games and start playing them.