PlayStation 5: Five tips and tricks for getting the most of your console

We got our hands on the PlayStation 5 and discovered a few handy features that you might want to know when you setup your console up for the first time. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The PlayStation 5 is so hyped right now that it is impossible for consumers to get their hands-on. For those of us who already have the PS5, there are tons of hidden tricks that make buying the next-generation console worth it. These tips and tricks should help you become more aware of what the PlayStation 5 is capable of.

Check how long you have played a game

With the PS5, Sony has introduced a new user interface that’s refined and streamlined. Interestingly, the activity cards that appear as part of the PS5 user interface allow you to jump into a specific part of the title like a mission or multiplayer, without leaving the game. For example, you can see how long you have played the game. Basically, activity cards can tell you how long a task in a game will take you to complete.

3D audio

Perhaps the headline but least talked about feature of the PS5 is 3D audio. Simply put, 3D audio is a technique that makes sounds appear to be coming from all around you as if you are in the scene, thanks to PS5’s proprietary Tempest Engine. The good news is that 3D audio is turned on by default, so all you need to do is plug your headphones into the controller and feel the difference. The fact that you can use any pair of headphones to experience 3D audio is a big deal. Just go to Settings > Sound > Audio Output and ensure the Enable 3D Audio option is turned on.

Customise the notifications

Similar to smartphones, the PS5 allows you to customise notifications on the console. To do this, go to Settings on your PS5 and then scroll down until you see the notifications menu. You have the option to turn off notifications entirely or customize notifications you want to get (messages, friend requests, trophies, or game notifications.

Adjust DualSense settings

The PS5’s DualSense wireless controller is nothing less than revolutionary. Its haptic vibrations and rear triggers with variable tension make games better. Play Astro’s playroom and it appears as if you are the character in the game. The DualSense is a step up from the PS4’s DualShock 4, but did you know that the PS5 lets you set up default controller settings? In Settings, go to the Accessories menu and open the Controllers submenu. There, you can mute the PS5 controller’s built-in microphone. You can also change the volume of the DualSense’s built-in speaker. That’s not all. There is also an option to turn on or off the DualSense’s Adaptive Triggers.

Share your screen with friends

Sony has made put an extra emphasis on how you stream gameplay on the PS5. In fact, it takes seconds to stream a game from the PS5 to YouTube or Twitch. All you need to open the game you want to stream, and press the Create button. Select Broadcast with X in the menu at the bottom of the screen, followed by choosing between YouTube or Twitch by pressing X. Just make sure to link your YouTube or Twitch accounts with your PlayStation account.