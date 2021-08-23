PlayStation 5 could soon be available in a new lighter, easier to install design

If getting your hands on a PS5 wasn’t hard enough already, successful PS5 buyers have another problem at hand. The screw that connects the PS5 to its stand needs its very own tool to loosen. This made opening the screw possible, but less convenient. However, a new report suggests Sony has revised the design of the console to accommodate a new screw design.

Australian gaming outlet Press Start has reported that newer PS5 consoles were shipped to the country last week. These consoles feature a slightly changed model numbering scheme and use CFI-11XX instead of the CFI-1XXX.

The new model features a new screw design that can be put together, or opened with your hand, eliminating the need of a separate tool, something you may lose or break. With the unique case design of the PS5 and the elimination of the tool-based screw-in design, installation of the console should be much easier now for new users.

The newer models are also available in both the disc and digital editions and weigh about 300gm lesser than the original model. The changes to bring this difference in weight can’t be a direct consequence of a new screw alone. However, Sony has chosen to remain silent over any internal design/component changes in the new lighter model.

New Wi-Fi module? Perhaps

As per a report by Kotaku, Sony registered a new Wi-Fi connectivity module back in May this year. This new module was set to be used in newer PS5 models. The presence of this newer module in the new Australian models of the PS5 is not confirmed, but it could explain the lighter weight. We should know for sure once someone opens up and analyses the new Australian PS5 variants.