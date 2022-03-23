PlayStation 5 and 4 firmware update rolling out today: Voice commands, variable refresh rate

Sony is rolling out a new firmware update for the PlayStation 5 and 4, bringing in a new Voice Command feature, remote play enhancements, and a variable refresh rate support on the next-gen console. These functions were tested closely tested during the beta period last month, before going live now.

Registered users in the US and UK can now be able to test a Voice Command feature on the PS5, letting them navigate through games, apps, and settings. The accessibility function is available in the English language only and can be activated using the “Hey, PlayStation!” command.

Sony is also adding some fan-requested features to the global community, which includes the ability to create or join Parties on either console. The PS5 will also see enhancements in the user interface, with the addition of Game Base. Players can now chat with friends, add people to groups, and send images or other forms of media across. A Decline button is also here, making it easy to ignore friend requests – alongside Trophy cards to keep track of any earned in-game achievements.

System software features like Open and Closed Parties are coming to PS5 and PS4 globally today, alongside PS App and PS Remote Play updates.

Starting today, PS App users can create or join Parties through their smartphones, while those using the Remote Play app can enjoy a new dark mode – based on their phone setting. As part of the new accessibility options, you get the Screen Reader (text-to-speech) function on both Android and iOS, reciting the text in Portuguese, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Greek, Thai, and Chinese.

In the coming months, Sony plans to release support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for the PlayStation 5. TVs and monitors compatible with HDMI 2.1 will soon dynamically sync refresh rates with respect to the PS5’s graphical output. This enhances visual performance on games by minimising screen tearing issues and offering a smooth output with super-fast image renders.

Previously released PlayStation 5 titles can be optimised to support VRR through a simple patch, while any upcoming games will have the update included. One could also try applying VRR to titles that don’t support it, as Sony claims that it may offer some video quality improvement.

If it results in any weird visual effects, the feature can be turned off via a toggle. Further details on the same will be shared in the future.