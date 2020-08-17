Playing GTA V is possible on your iOS & Android devices, here’s how

GTA 5 on smartphone via Steam Link (Source: Youtube screengrab)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V’s popularity has not dampened since its unveiling in September 2013. Since then, there have been massive updates followed by the PC launch and recent confirmation from Rockstar Games that there will be an expanded version of the action-adventure game for the next-gen console PS5. The widely popular game is not yet available for iOS and Android users. However, there is one way you will be able to play GTA V legally.

In order to play GTA V on your smartphone, you have to download ‘Steam Link’ on your smartphone. You can only play the game via Steam Link if you have GTA V installed via Steam, which is a video game digital distribution service. If you have the game installed already, here are a few steps that will help you play the game via Steam Link.

# Open the Steam Link app and go into ‘settings’ where you tap on the ‘computer’ option and then scan for devices in the Bluetooth range. You can also connect your PC which doesn’t have Bluetooth by tapping on the ‘other computer’ option. After that you will have to access the Steam app on your PC and click on settings > remote play > pair steam link followed by entering the four-digit code visible on your smartphone’s screen.

# When the pairing is complete, tap on the start playing option and your laptop/PC will automatically open the ‘Steam Big Picture Mode’.

# You will need to select GTA V from the library which contains all the games you own. Just tap on the ‘play’ button and you will be good to go. Similarly, you can play any game in your Steam library on your smartphone.

# Once the game is ready to run, you can either use touch controls to play it or connect any other controller you have.

Note: Your laptop must run the Steam app and the game all the time while playing it on your smartphone. Also, not all games support this feature.

