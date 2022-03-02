Playing Destiny 2 on Steam Deck might get you banned

Valve’s latest handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck has now started shipping to customers in select countries. While there is a decent number titles ready to run on the Linux-based system, playing Destiny 2 could get your account banned.

Developer Bungie clarified on their Support website that Destiny 2, their online multiplayer FPS game is not supported on the Steam Deck. The Linux-based OS makes use of the Proton compatibility layer to run Windows games on its system. Bungie is against that policy, and will not allow the game to run unless Windows is installed and running.

“Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library,” it reads.

Destiny 2 is not supported for Steam Deck or any system utilizing Steam Play’s Proton unless Windows is installed and running.

Furthermore, Bungie has stated that those who attempt to bypass Destiny 2’s incompatibility will be met with a game ban. The compatibility issue has nothing to do with the anti-cheat system, as we recently saw with Epic CEO Tim Sweeney’s comments. Fortnite makes use of the Easy Anti-Cheat software, which causes a range of compatibility issues when tried running on the Steam Deck.

Destiny 2, on the other hand, relies on BattlEye to detect and regulate bans against hackers in-game. In an interview with The Verge, Valve confirmed that enabling BattlEye support on Steam Deck was as easy as sending an email. It is also worth mentioning that Destiny 2 already has a port that runs on the Google Stadia, which is a Linux-based platform.

Early last month, Sony had acquired Bungie for $3.6 billion, marking its first acquisition for 2022. The company had bought out 5 developers last year, including Bluepoint Games and Valkyrie Entertainment, who are known for their external support work on God of War (2018) and Halo Infinite.