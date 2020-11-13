scorecardresearch
Friday, November 13, 2020
Plague Inc gets new cure mode; will be free until Covid-19 is under control

Players playing the new 'The Cure' expansion pack, will have to dispatch research teams around the world to perform multiple tasks like the spreading speed, finding patient zero, performing tests and more.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | November 13, 2020 8:47:07 pm
Plague Inc, Plague Inc The Cure, COVID 19, coronavirus, Plague Inc game, Plague Inc iOS, Plague Inc Android, The Cure game, Plague Inc Covid-19The new mode is completely different from the premise of the game, In it, players have to save the world from a global pandemic, instead of infecting it. (Screenshot)

Plague Inc is a strategy mobile game, in which you have to infect the whole world, launched back in 2012. Ndemic Creations have now added a new free to play mode to the game, called ‘The Cure’, which will be free to play till Covid-19 is under control.

The new mode is completely different from the premise of the game, In it, players have to save the world from a global pandemic, instead of infecting it. Both the Plague Inc and The Cure expansion pack is available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store for free.

The company states that the new expansion pack is the biggest one yet. In it, you have to allocate resources, make facemasks compulsory, implement lockdowns, try to develop a vaccine and more, to save the world from the pandemic. To develop the expansion pack, the company states that it worked with global experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), to get everything right.

Players playing the new ‘The Cure’ expansion pack, will have to dispatch research teams around the world to perform multiple tasks like the spreading speed, finding patient zero, performing tests and more. They will have different tools in their hands to perform these tasks like contact tracing, lockdowns and border closures, with which they will make people comply with quarantine and lockdown rules.

“Games like Plague Inc: The Cure represent an incredibly important medium for education and public awareness that can be used to show the world the steps needed to address similar global health threats and their associated complexities,” said Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI.

