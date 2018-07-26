Paytm cashback deals, discounts and offers on gaming laptops and accessories now available

Paytm offers deals for PC gamers, in addition to up to Rs 20,000 cash back on some of the top gaming laptops available to purchase on Paytm Mall Paytm offers deals for PC gamers, in addition to up to Rs 20,000 cash back on some of the top gaming laptops available to purchase on Paytm Mall

Paytm has launched a three-day, limited period sale for gaming enthusiasts in India. As part of the sale, the company offers deals for PC gamers, in addition to up to Rs 20,000 cash back on some of the top gaming laptops available to purchase on their e-commerce platform, Paytm Mall. The three-day sale ends July 27.

Paytm Mall offers up to 20 per cent cashback on gaming consoles like Microsoft Xbox One X and Xbox One X. The offer is also valid on some of PS4 and Xbox One titles like NBA 2K19, WWE 2K19, Assassin’s Creed, etc. Gaming consoles aside, Paytm Mall is also offering up to Rs 20,000 cashback on some gaming laptops.

Some of the laptops available for an effective discounted price, a courtesy of this sale, are as follows:

MSI GP63 8RE-216IN

Available for a special cashback of Rs 20,000, this one runs on the latest 8th Generation Core i7 processor and supports by 16GB DDR4 RAM, further bringing the cost down effectively to Rs 1,14,990. It packs a 1TB hard disk drive alongside 256GB SSD. The laptop gets its grunts by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics VR capabilities and more.

Dell Inspiron 5577

This one features a Core i7 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB hard disk drive with 128GB SSD and 4GB NVIDIA GTX1050 graphics. Dell Inspiron 5577 is now up for grabs for an effective price of Rs. 68,990. Paytm Mall is offering an additional 10 per cent cashback of up to Rs 3,000 to YES Bank Credit Card customers on ‘No Cost EMI’ purchases.

Customers interested in purchasing gaming accessories such as gaming mouse, headphones, keyboards, controllers etc can avail flat 15 per cent cashback on Paytm Mall.

