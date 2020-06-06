‘Overcooked’ is free on the Epic Games Store: Here’s how to download it

Get ‘Overcooked’ free on the Epic Games store this week. Get ‘Overcooked’ free on the Epic Games store this week.

This week’s free game on the Epic Games Store is Overcooked, which is created by Ghost Town Games. The PC game is available to download from the Epic Game Store until June 11 am EDT.

While Overcooked may not be GTA 5 or Civilization 6, but it’s a fun game to play on the weekend. Released in 2016, in Overcooked, players play as chefs in a kitchen and they need to do a chef’s regular work like taking orders, cooking, and cleaning dishes — but in a specific time. As the level increases. the players are given difficult tasks. Overcooked is available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is also available on the Nintendo Switch.

If you have a PC and haven’t played Overcooked before, download the game now because it won’t be free forever. Overcooked will go back to its normal price after June 11, which is $17.

Games are available free weekly on Epic Games’ platform for quite some time. New free games are revealed every Thursday. At the beginning of May, GTA V was made available for free. As soon as people heard that Epic would be giving GTA V for free there was this massive rush to download the game had caused server errors across the platform. Before Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Epic Games offered Sid Meier’s Civilization 6. Those who download these free games can keep them forever.

Overcooked is a "chaotic couch co-op cooking game" for between one and four players.

How to download Overcooked

To download Overcooked, gamers have to register an Epic Games account, which is free. Then search for Overcooked on the online store, or head here to download it.

