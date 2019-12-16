Opera GX, the first gaming web-browser for Mac launched

Opera has also added a number of customisation options to its GX browser, like colour palette changes, sound effects and wallpapers. Opera has also added a number of customisation options to its GX browser, like colour palette changes, sound effects and wallpapers.

Opera has finally launched its gaming web-browser, the Opera GX for Mac in early access mode. The browser according to the company solves the resource problems by adding limiters on CPU, RAM and network bandwidth. Which, in turn, leaves more resources for running games.

To keep the browser from hogging machine resources, the Opera GX, via its GX control panel, lets the users set how much CPU power or RAM it can use. When the limits have been set, the browser will ensure that it does not tax your machine resources and thus helps you in having the best gaming experience.

To make the browser more skewed towards gamers, the company has also added Twitch integration directly into the sidebar along with shortcuts for Discord, Reddit and other sites. There are shortcuts to Telegram, WhatsApp and Facebook to ensure, the browser can be used by non-gamers also.

Opera has also added a number of customisation options to its GX browser, like colour palette changes, sound effects and wallpapers. The browser also comes with an in-built ad-blocker, browser VPN and a “GX Corner” that hosts gaming news and deals.

The company developed this browser due to a survey it conducted, which revealed that most gamers have issues with lack of memory and network limitations. The Opera GX browser solves these problems with its limiter controls for CPU, RAM and network bandwidth.

To download Opera GX, Mac users can head to Opera’s website and download the browser in early access mode.

