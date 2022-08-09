Only 1 percent of Netflix subscribers play games on the platform: Report

August 9, 2022 3:37:35 pm
In November last year, Netflix launched its own gaming platform called Netflix Games. Initially, the streaming giant started with just five games, with the service now featuring more than two dozen titles. While Netflix Games has plans to expand its catalogue to 50 titles by the end of the year, it looks like only a handful of subscribers are interested.
According to a report by CNBC, which managed to get data from the app tracking group Apptopia, Netflix games have been downloaded 23.3 million times ever since the service was launched. The report also suggests Netflix Games has 1.7 million daily users.
Even though this might sound impressive on paper, statistics suggest less than 1 per cent of total Netflix users are interested in the platform’s gaming service, according to the report. Recently, the company acquired three indie game studios – Night School Studio, Next Games and Boss Fight Entertainment, with Next Games alone costing the streaming giant somewhere around $72 million.
According to a report by SensorTower, Netflix Mobile Games had 13 million downloads till June this year, with the IP title Stranger Things 1984 amounting to more than 2 million installs, followed by Netflix Asphalt Extreme with 1.8 million installs.
If you are interested in trying out Netflix Games, you can find them in the dedicated games section of the app. Android users can download these games either from the app or from Google Play Store, while those using iOS will be redirected to the App Store.
