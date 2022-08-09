scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Only 1 percent of Netflix subscribers play games on the platform: Report

A recent report suggests subscribers are not interested in the streaming giant's gaming service - Netflix Games.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 3:37:35 pm
NetflixNetflix games have been downloadeed 23.3 million times since November last year,

In November last year, Netflix launched its own gaming platform called Netflix Games. Initially, the streaming giant started with just five games, with the service now featuring more than two dozen titles. While Netflix Games has plans to expand its catalogue to 50 titles by the end of the year, it looks like only a handful of subscribers are interested.

According to a report by CNBC, which managed to get data from the app tracking group Apptopia, Netflix games have been downloaded 23.3 million times ever since the service was launched. The report also suggests Netflix Games has 1.7 million daily users.

Also Read |Netflix’s biggest loss in 10 years: a warning sign?

Even though this might sound impressive on paper, statistics suggest less than 1 per cent of total Netflix users are interested in the platform’s gaming service, according to the report. Recently, the company acquired three indie game studios – Night School Studio, Next Games and Boss Fight Entertainment, with Next Games alone costing the streaming giant somewhere around $72 million.

According to a report by SensorTower, Netflix Mobile Games had 13 million downloads till June this year, with the IP title Stranger Things 1984 amounting to more than 2 million installs, followed by Netflix Asphalt Extreme with 1.8 million installs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

If you are interested in trying out Netflix Games, you can find them in the dedicated games section of the app. Android users can download these games either from the app or from Google Play Store, while those using iOS will be redirected to the App Store.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 03:37:35 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan a long-time UP leader, Modi govt's OBC choic...
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan a long-time UP leader, Modi govt's OBC choic...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
From the Urdu Press

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black

Arun Sao is new BJP chief in Chhattisgarh

Arun Sao is new BJP chief in Chhattisgarh

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear
Explained

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear

WhatsApp to let users leave groups 'silently', block screenshots

WhatsApp to let users leave groups 'silently', block screenshots

Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84

Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement