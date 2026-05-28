5 online math games that make learning feel more like gaming

Online maths games are increasingly blending puzzles, adventure, and interactive challenges to make learning more engaging for children. (Image: Magnific)

Convincing children to spend extra time practicing maths is not always easy especially when learning begins to feel repetitive or heavily focused on worksheets and memorisation. However, educational gaming platforms are increasingly changing that experience by making maths feel closer to play than traditional homework.

Instead of only solving equations on paper, children can now explore fantasy worlds, complete quests, unlock rewards, solve puzzles and participate in interactive challenges while practising maths concepts.

Here are five online maths games and platforms that combine education with gameplay while helping kids strengthen core maths skills in a more engaging way.

Prodigy Math Game

(Image: Prodigy) (Image: Prodigy)

Prodigy Math is a platform combining mathematics practice with a fantasy role-playing game format. Similar to adventure based games, students solve maths problems to complete quests, battle characters and unlock rewards making learning more interactive. The platform uses adaptive learning technology, which adjusts question difficulty according to a child’s progress, helping strengthen weaker areas while reinforcing existing skills.