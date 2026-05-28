5 online math games that make learning feel more like gaming

Convincing children to spend extra time practicing maths is not always easy especially when learning begins to feel repetitive or heavily focused on worksheets and memorisation. However, educational gaming platforms are increasingly changing that experience by making maths feel closer to play than traditional homework.
Instead of only solving equations on paper, children can now explore fantasy worlds, complete quests, unlock rewards, solve puzzles and participate in interactive challenges while practising maths concepts.
Here are five online maths games and platforms that combine education with gameplay while helping kids strengthen core maths skills in a more engaging way.
Prodigy Math is a platform combining mathematics practice with a fantasy role-playing game format. Similar to adventure based games, students solve maths problems to complete quests, battle characters and unlock rewards making learning more interactive. The platform uses adaptive learning technology, which adjusts question difficulty according to a child’s progress, helping strengthen weaker areas while reinforcing existing skills.
Alongside its gameplay features, Prodigy also provides tools for parents and teachers to monitor student performance through free dashboards. These tools offer real-time progress tracking, skill reports, and goal-setting options to support learning both at home and in classrooms. Furthermore, the platform includes Prodigy Math Facts, a shorter game mode aimed at improving speed and fluency in basic calculations through daily practice sessions. While the educational content remains accessible through a free version, optional premium memberships offer additional in-game rewards and expanded progress insights for families seeking extra features.
SplashLearn is yet another interactive maths learning platform that focuses on making school-level mathematics more visual and engaging. It includes games covering fractions, geometry measurement, word problem and many more.The platform is designed to align with early learning concepts, making it useful for children who want additional practice beyond classrooms. Moreover, colourful visuals and reward systems help sustain attention during lessons.
In addition, it also includes worksheets and activities that parents can use for practice at home. The platform also adapts lessons according to a child’s progress helping identify areas that need improvement. While the free version is limited, the platform also offers subscription plans.
Khan Academy Kids provides free educational games and activities focused on building strong foundational skills in mathematics. The platform covers topics through animated lessons and interactive exercise.
Since the content is designed to be self-paced, children can revisit topics as needed which may help improve confidence in weaker areas. Additionally, it combines learning videos, quizzes and games in a structured manner, allowing children to practice math concepts independently.
Wonderkids is an India-focused educational platform that combines maths learning with gaming and competition. It offers live math competitions, quizzes, and Olympiad-style questions aimed at strengthening reasoning and calculation skills. The platform also uses adaptive learning systems that personalise questions according to a child’s progress.
Apart from gameplay-based learning, Wonderkids offers structured practice sessions aligned with Indian school curricula, making it suitable for students preparing for exams and competitive assessments. While some features are accessible for free, premium plans are available depending on programmes and subscription options.
Coolmath Games approaches mathematics differently by focusing more on logic, strategy, and critical thinking than direct textbook-style learning. Instead of traditional equations, players solve puzzles, complete maze-based challenges, and play skill-based games that indirectly strengthen mathematical reasoning.
As a result, the platform can help children improve analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities in a less academic setting. Most games on Coolmath Games are available for free through web browsers, although advertisements may appear during gameplay. Since the platform does not require separate downloads for many titles, it can also be easily accessed for casual learning sessions.
While online maths games can make learning more interactive and engaging, traditional learning methods such as classroom teaching, written practice, and regular problem-solving exercises remain important.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)