OnePlus announces online game, AK vs AK based on the Netflix film

The retro game created by OnePlus brings alive the experience of the Netflix film – AK vs AK (image source: OnePlus)

OnePlus has launched a web-based game, based on the Netflix film ‘AK vs AK: Stops at Nothing’. The game has been created for both smartphones as well as the web and users will be able to partake in an immersive 2D gaming experience across all smartphone devices and computer screens.

The retro game brings alive the experience of the Netflix film – AK vs AK and has been created in partnership with Fnatic and AFK Game.

“Through this unique partnership with Netflix, we hoped to provide an immersive experience to our community while creating synergy between OnePlus 8T 5G’s key features and Netflix’s AK vs AK. We are extremely glad that this innovation has excited the gaming community and provided our users a one-of-a-kind experience,” Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, OnePlus India said.

The game created by OnePlus allows users to step into the world of rivalry between Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, who play a fictionalised version of themselves in the film. The game has 10 levels. The final goal of the game is to uncover the hideout and help Anil Kapoor in his search for his daughter, Sonam Kapoor.

The game can be accessed on the web, with no need to download an app and users will be able to check their progress with the help of a leaderboard.