One Piece is getting an RPG adaptation, coming 2022

Fan-favourite anime, One Piece is getting a role-playing game entry this year, featuring original art from manga writer Eiichiro Oda. The year marks the 25th anniversary of the iconic Straw Hat characters, and is launching on the current and old-gen consoles, alongside Windows PC via Steam later this year.

The announcement came as part of a ‘One Piece’ news update, where Bandai Namco was confirmed to be handling publishing duties in the West. The little gameplay footage that was shown does not go deep into the mechanics, but seems to feature classic RPG tropes such as exploration, puzzles, treasure hunting (as pirates do), climbing vines, and some turn-based combat akin to the Final Fantasy titles.

Eiichiro Oda’s involvement here is simply limited to the character design and creating the exotic monsters that roam the numerous islands we step into. As for the story, developer ILCA Inc has kept most of it under wraps, though promises a completely original plotline, unlike most anime games that force you to play the same scenes from the show in CGI format. The studio has also worked on the Pokémon ‘Brilliant Diamond’ and ‘Shining Pearl’ remakes.

According to the official description, players will take control of the protagonist Monkey D Luffy, and lead their pack of “Straw Hats” into voyages and high-octane battles. After being swallowed by a huge storm at sea, the pirates are dropped onto a mysterious island, all separated from the rest. Players must take control of familiar characters from the show and head into a wondrous journey, fighting powerful enemies, encountering strange island locals, and digging into secrets.

The confirmed cast, for now, includes Luffy, Sanji, Nami, Usopp, Robin, Chopper, Frankie, Brook, and everyone’s favourite triple-blade wielder, Zoro. “I thought to myself – wasn’t it like 3 years ago when I designed the characters?! Hahaha! But when I actually saw the game… Wow! It felt like I was watching a MOVIE!!! What incredible immersion,” said Eiichiro Oda in reference to the game.

Additionally, One Piece is also getting a live-action Netflix adaptation, for which most of the cast has been announced. During the live stream, the team confirmed that Peter Gadiot, star of ‘Yellowjackets’ will be playing the red-haired legendary pirate, Shanks. Further details will be revealed soon.