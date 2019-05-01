Oculus Quest and Rift S pre-orders now open, start shipping on May 21

Facebook during its F8 developer’s conference has announced that its Oculus Rift S and the standalone Oculus Quest will start shipping on May 21. The company is currently taking pre-orders for both on Oculus’ official website. Both the virtual reality (VR) headsets are priced at $399 (approximately Rs 27,749) for the base variants.

Both the devices rely on Oculus Insight, the new inside-out tracking system, which is capable of scanning all items in your VR space, including floors, windows etc.

Oculus Quest

Oculus Quest is the company’s standalone VR headset, which does not require a connection to a computer to function. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with an Adreno 540 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

It makes use of multiple OLED display panels capable of displaying 1600×1440 per eye. The displays have a refresh rate of 72Hz. At the time of launch, Oculus Quest will come with support for 53 titles and will have demos for Beat Saber, Creed, Journey of the Gods, Space Pirate Trainer and Sports Scramble pre-loaded.

Oculus Rift S

Oculus Rift S comes with single fast-switch LCD panels that have a total display resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 80Hz. Unlike the Oculus Quest, the Rift S requires to be always be connected to a computer to be used. The device comes with a five meters long cable, so that it doesn’t interfere with the players while they are connected to a computer.

The Oculus Rift S weighs 563g and comes with support for six degrees of freedom head and hand tracking. Just like the Oculus Quest, the Rift S will also come with support for 53 game titles at the time of launch.