Nvidia launches new GeForce RTX Super series, price starts at Rs 34,890

Nvidia expanding its GeForce RTX of graphic cards has launched a new GeForce RTX Super series consisting of three new graphic cards. The company claims that this new series of graphic cards is much more powerful than the earlier generation GeForce RTX 20 series.

The new GeForce RTX Super series consists of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, GeForce RTX 2070 Super and GeForce RTX 2060 Super GPUs. All of these new GPU’s will be made available in India starting July 9.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Super is priced at Rs 61,400, the GeForce RTX 2070 Super is priced at Rs 43,600 and the GeForce RTX 2060 Super is priced at Rs 34,890. The company is yet to announce the launch of the Ti variants for the graphic cards, which according to reports will be launched later this year.

All of these new graphic cards have been built upon the Turing architecture just like their predecessors. However, these come with bigger GPUs and have more execution units to increase performance.

Consumers who purchase any of these three new graphic cards will get two RTX-enabled games including Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control priced at Rs 3,600 free of cost. These will also be available in the Founders Edition variants, which will exclusively be sold via the company’s official website.

The company has announced that the GeForce RTX 2060 will still be the entry-level RTX model above the GeForce GTX 16 series. Now price cuts have been announced.