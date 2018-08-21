Nvidia launches new GeForce graphics card based on faster Turing architecture

All these new chipsets are based on Nvidia’s eighth generation Turing architecture. All these new chipsets are based on Nvidia’s eighth generation Turing architecture.

At GamesCom 2018, Nvidia has launched a slew of Turing-based GeForce graphics processing units (GPUs) including the RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti. All the GPUs are currently available for pre-ordering and will start shipping from September 20.

Starting price for the RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti will be $499 (approximately Rs 34,742), $699 (approximately Rs 48,667), $999 (approximately Rs 69,555) respectively. The company will also be releasing founder editions of these GPUs priced at $599 (approximately Rs 41,705), $799 (approximately Rs 55,630), $1,199 (approximately Rs 83,480) respectively.

All these new chipsets are based on Nvidia’s eighth generation Turing architecture succeeding the last generation Pascal architecture. The new RT cores and Tensor cores integrated inside the GPUs help it in ray tracing and performing artificial intelligence based tasks. The company claims the Turing architecture is six times faster compared to Pascal.

The GeForce RTX 2070 comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and has a clock speed of 1.4MHz, it can trace up to six gigarays per second. The GeForce RTX 2080 comes with 11GB of GDDR6 memory and has a clock speed of 1.7MHz, it can trace up to eight gigarays per second. The GeForce RTX 2080Ti has similar specifications to the GeForce RTX 2080 with the exception of 1.3MHz clock speed, it also consists of the most CUDA cores.

During Gamescom 2018, the company also announced its partnership with game developers including EA, Epic Games, Square Enix and many more. The partnership will help the companies work with Nvidia to develop games that take advantage of the ray tracing technology. The games to first support the technology will be Battlefield V, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Metro Exodus, Control, and Assetto Corsa Competizione.

To make this possible in the shortest time possible all these games will be utilising the latest DirectX Raytracking (DXR) from Microsoft.

