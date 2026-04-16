Nvidia expands GeForce Now to India in limited beta, with 90-day passes starting at Rs 999

Nvidia officially entered India’s cloud gaming market on Thursday, April 16, opening up early access to its GeForce Now platform to waitlisted users.

Starting today, gamers in India will be able to sign up for GeForce Now, powered by Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell RTX architecture, and stream their PC games instantly from the cloud on a wide range of devices such as PCs, Macs, mobile phones, smart TVs, handheld consoles, etc., the US-based chip giant said in a press release.

GeForce Now leverages Nvidia technologies including real-time ray tracing, DLSS, Multi-Frame Generation, and more to deliver low‑latency, high‑fidelity gameplay for those who do not possess high-end gaming rigs or other hardware. The platform currently provides access to over 4,500 games, including ready-to-play titles and a new install-to-play feature that essentially lets users install certain games directly from the cloud.

As part of the beta rollout, Nvidia is issuing two types of early-access GeForce Now passes for a total of 90 days of unlimited gameplay, with the option to extend access by purchasing another pass. While the ‘Performance 90-Day’ pass will be available for Rs 999, the Ultimate 90-Day option will be available for Rs 1,999. Add-on storage of 200GB will be available for Rs 299, with a free tier expected to be rolled out in the coming months, as per the company.

To get beta access, gamers can visit the GeForce NOW website and select ‘Join the Waitlist’. “Invitations will be sent on a first-come first-serve basis, and includes a limited-time window to secure an early access pass,” Nvidia added. It did not specify when GeForce Now will see a full launch in India.

The GeForce Now beta rollout follows months of delays and shifting timelines since the India launch was first announced at CES 2025. It also arrives against the backdrop of a deepening global shortage of memory chips caused by the AI boom. In February this year, Nvidia delayed its plans to launch a new gaming graphics card for the first time in over 30 years, as per a report by The Information.

Also Read | Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon

“India is home to one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding gaming communities. With the launch of GeForce NOW in India, we are enabling gamers to experience RTX 5080‑class performance instantly without the cost or complexity of high‑end hardware. GeForce NOW significantly lowers the barrier to entry for PC gaming, making premium PC gaming more accessible than ever,” Vishal Dhupar, managing director of Asia-South at Nvidia, said in a statement.

Story continues below this ad

“For decades, world-class gaming was a walled garden in India, locked behind expensive imported hardware. Today, the convergence of 5G-powered cloud gaming and the rapid mainstreaming of AI-capable PCs is finally tearing down those walls. We are effectively leapfrogging the traditional console generation,” Nicolas Granatino, chairman of India-based Tara Gaming, which is currently working on a AAA title called The Age of Bhaarat, said.

“For a culturally rooted AAA project like The Age of Bhaarat, this is a great development. It means our own epic stories are no longer restricted to a niche group of hardware enthusiasts – they are instantly accessible to millions of young Indians, exactly where they are with the hardware they already own,” Granatino added.

Competition in India’s cloud gaming market is also heating up, with Nvidia set to take on Microsoft as both push to capture early share. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it is expanding its Xbox cloud gaming service to India. It allows any player with a compatible Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, a high-speed internet connection, and an Xbox Game Pass subscription to play titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Detective Dotson, via the cloud gaming service. Monthly plans for Xbox Game Pass start at Rs 499.