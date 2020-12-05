Nvidia finally opens up on GeForce RTX 3000 series global shortage

Samsung is the sole provider of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3000 series 8nm nodes as of now. (Image: Nvidia)

Nvidia has acknowledged that the production yield of the Samsung 8nm nodes is one of the reasons behind the shortage of the GeForce RTX 3000 series. There were multiple reports suggesting that this along with a few other reasons is what is causing the shortage. But Nvidia officially never put out an official statement as to why the shortage was prevalent.

Now, in a recent webcast during the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference, the company’s CFO Colette Kress revealed that the wafer yields are not the only problems behind the GPU shortages.

During the webcast, Kress said, “We do have supply constraints and our supply constraints do expand past what we are seeing in terms of wafers and silicon, but yes some constraints are in substrates and components. We continue to work during the quarter on our supply and we believe though that demand will probably exceed supply in Q4 for overall gaming.”

Apart from admitting that there is an issue with the substrates and components, Kress did not reveal any other details regarding these issues. But through this we can get that the low production rates of components are one of the major issues that have caused the production yields of the GPU to drop.

Samsung is the sole provider of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3000 series 8nm nodes as of now. But, due to the low production, Nvidia could look at getting nodes from TSMC also.

According to a report by Tom’s Hardware, the shortages may also be influenced by logistics and distribution difficulties. This is because supply chains and partners are not getting enough cargo space due to pharmaceutical companies taking over most of the space to ship Covid-19 vaccines.

Kress during the webcast also stated that the demand for gaming GPUs is expected to exceed the supply through Q4 2020. The GPUs that will be the most hit will include RTX 3080, RTX 3090, RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070.

