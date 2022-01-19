Nobody Saves the World is now available on Steam and Xbox

DrinkBox Studios have finally released their much-anticipated action RPG game, Nobody Saves the World on the Xbox systems and Windows PC via Steam. The title comes from the creators of popular platformer, Guacamelee!, and features a shapeshifting mechanic.

The premise has players taking control of a blank-state character named Nobody and setting out into the open world to complete quests. Equipped with a magical wand, he can transform into 15+ varied forms, ranging from magicians, ghosts, dragons, and an egg that leaves a trail of slime behind.

Each form has a unique set of abilities that help Nobody in combat, as he surveys hostile areas, dungeons, castles, and more, in an effort to save the world from the reawakening of an ancient Calamity. The shapeshifting powers also come in handy during puzzles, letting one transform into a turtle to cross water bodies. The skills of different forms can also be combined together to deal devastating damage to enemies.

There is an upgrade system as well, where completion of quests and challenges grant XP and Star, an in-game currency that can be used to unlock legendary dungeons for loot and new boss fights, enemies, and hidden treasure chests. Merchants that sell unique power-up items and numerous interactive characters also take up a good chunk of the world. Since each location is procedurally generated, it offers new experiences each time and high replayability value.

The game also features an online co-op mode, where players can team up with their friends to make fights easy. A New Game+ mode is included as well, letting you revisit enemies that are subject to level ups and new movesets.

According to Steam, Nobody Saves the World is not supported by Intel’s integrated graphics. An AMD APU (accelerated processing unit) or any discrete graphics card would be fine. The game is currently available at a 10 percent discount on Steam, at Rs 512.