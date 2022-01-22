Nintendo warns Switch buyers to stay clear of fake websites that could scam them

Nintendo has taken to Twitter to issue a new warning for people looking to buy a Nintendo Switch. The company has warned people to stay clear of fake websites that are scamming people by offering a Nintendo Switch console at a discounted price.

The console and game maker also warned people that buying from unauthorised sites could also mean users could be potentially providing these sites with their personal and financial information. This can then be misused easily.

“Please be careful not to mistake it for our website, and do not purchase products from fake websites,” Nintendo said in the tweet. Check it out below.

“Purchasing products on fake sites may result in fraudulent damage such as unauthorized acquisition of personal information. Please be careful not to mistake it for our website, and do not purchase products from fake websites,” Nintendo added.

Nintendo is one of the many companies affected by the global chip shortage and hence, getting your hands on the Nintendo Switch OLED console has been difficult. This has provided scamsters with an opportunity to trick unsuspecting buyers into visiting numerous fake websites with false promises of Switch stock availability.

As per a report by Independent, Switch users were targeted by criminals who tricked them into downloading malicious software in 2017. The criminals had promised that these websites would give players access to emulators (software used to play console games on PC).

The scam was complete with its own YouTube videos showing people how Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild could be played on a PC by visiting a fake website and downloading the malicious file.