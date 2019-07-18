Nintendo updates best-selling Switch console with longer battery life

Nintendo has released a new Switch model with a longer battery life. Instead of the Switch 2, it is just a mere refresh of the original model. The updated model looks identical and is similarly priced at $299 (or approx Rs 20,590). A slightly improved Nintendo Switch model is expected to hit retail shelves next month.

According to the American version of Nintendo’s website, the new Switch will have a better life. The Japanese company claims the battery life on the new model ranges from 4.5 hours 9 hours, depending on the game. This is an improvement over the previous model which has an estimated battery life of between 2.5 hours and 6.5 hours.

Nintendo notes that the battery life will last 5.5 hours when playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the updated console. Just for comparison, the players get roughly 3 hours when playing the Breath of the Wild on the original model.

Other than the long battery life, Nintendo hasn’t really changed the internal hardware of the Switch. It could have an updated processor, though the company is yet to comment on the same. Just last week, Nintendo filed a request with the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asking permission to change the internal components of the console without having to submit the entire device for recertification.

There have been reports for a “Switch Pro” coming our way soon, but Nintendo has ruled out the idea of the second-generation Switch in 2019.

Last week, Nintendo announced unveiled a smaller, cheaper version of Switch console. At $199 (or approx Rs 13,705), the mini console can be played in a handheld model and can’t be docked to play on the TV. The new lite console will be available on September 20.

For Nintendo, the Switch console has been a massive success. Since its launch in 2017, the company has sold 35 million units of Switch, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo console ever. While not as powerful as Sony’s PS4 or Microsoft’s Xbox One, the Switch offers high-quality gaming experiences that are unique to the console. The hybrid console can be played on the TV like any other console, but it can be taken anywhere. Plus, Nintendo Switch has an impressive lineup of games that can’t be played on the PS4 or Xbox, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8, among others.