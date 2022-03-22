Nintendo Switch’s latest patch lets users create game folders

Five years since its launch, Nintendo has finally added a much-requested grouping tool to the Switch. The latest patch lets players create new folders and sort games to help better organise their library.

The new feature was added to the handheld device’s latest Version 14.0.0 update, which brings some additional improvements to the Bluetooth audio volume. The kicker here is the organising tool, which lets users create a maximum of up to 100 groups, with each folder housing up to 200 games.

To create a group, users must scroll up from the Home page and navigate to the right to select ‘All Software.’ Hitting ‘L’ here will pull up all the groups created by the user, though first-timers will get a prompt to create one. Users can pick a bunch of games from the list and keep hitting Next until satisfied.

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including a new feature to create groups for software on the console. More information: https://t.co/RuNTfgEKBl pic.twitter.com/UFiwuOc1fw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 22, 2022

The update even lets you organise the titles in the desired order and then create a name to help you find them easily. For example, one could make a group called ‘Mario Games,’ which makes it easier to access later. After the first group has been created, one can simply hit the ‘+’ button to create new ones.

As for the Bluetooth and Audio settings, the update allows users to adjust the volume of connected BT devices using the Switch device. Nintendo notes that the audio device must support AVRCP profiles for the changes to occur. Additionally, the maximum volume output for some Bluetooth audio has been increased, though when you first connect it, the sound will be reduced to avoid sudden loudness.

Late last week, WB Games had showcased some gameplay footage for their upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game, as part of PlayStation’s State of Play. At the time, the title was only confirmed to be on the old and current-gen consoles, alongside Windows PC.

A recent tweet, however, by Chandler Wood, Community Manager at Avalanche Software has confirmed that the game will be coming to the Switch as well – though there is no confirmed release window.