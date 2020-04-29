6 surprising things you can do with the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch needs no introduction. It’s the only console in the market that can transform from a handheld to a home console. Because of the Switch’s unique positioning, the console proved a massive success for Nintendo. The Switch has many games that aren’t available on rival consoles from Sony and Microsoft. “Super Mario Odyssey”, “The Legend of Zelda” and “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” and “Pokémon Sword and Shield” define what Nintendo’s hybrid console is capable of.
Even though fans use the Switch all day every day, there are still a handful of features that are relatively unknown. Here are six things the Nintendo Switch can do that you may not know about.
Use a USB keyboard
Typing on the Switch’s on-screen keyboard is mostly fine but it can be pretty daunting at times. No worries. You can use a USB keyboard with the Switch. When the Switch is in dock mode, you can plug a keyboard into the USB port on the back of the dock and it should be absolutely fine.
Play region-restricted games
The good thing about the Switch is that it is “region-free”, meaning you can play games from other countries. For example, Japanese games are hard to find as they don’t see a release outside of the country. You can easily change your region in Settings>System >Region. That’s it! Now you can download Japanese games on your Switch.
Use your Switch to charge your phone
Imagine you are travelling and your phone runs out of battery. Think of the situation when you don’t have a power bank. This may sound bizarre but the Switch can charge your smartphone. Just connect your smartphone to the Nintendo Switch’s USB-C port and you are good to go. In my case, I tried to connect the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the Switch via USB-C and the phone started charging. Keep in mind you need a USB-C to USB-C cable to connect your phone to the Switch’s USB-C port to make this work. And if you happen to be an iPhone user, a Lightning-to-USB-C cable is what you need to plug your device with the Switch.
Use Joy-Cons with PCs, Android phones
The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers can be easily paired with Windows PCs, Android phones as well as Macs that support Bluetooth connectivity. Just press the small sync button on the Joy-Con controller to get it to work with your device. I paired the right-hand sided Joy-Con controller to a Galaxy S20 Ultra, and found that it works without any glitch. But the Joy-Con controller isn’t perfect to play games on a smartphone.
Find lost Joy-Con controllers
If you’ve lost Joy-Con controllers around the house, they can be pretty easy to find. Well, the Switch has a clever haptic feedback system to find lost Joy-Con controllers. Go to the “Controllers” section of your home screen, choose the new “Find Controllers” option, and select the Joy-Con that you lost. Hold down the shoulder button on the Joy-Con, and the misplaced Joy-Con controller will vibrate.
Add multiple profiles on Switch
Whether you live alone or live with your family, Nintendo has made it easy to create multiple profiles on the Switch. Simply go to “System Settings” on the Switch home screen, scroll down to “Users”, and select “Add User.” Once you have created different profiles, you’ll have the option of selecting between any of them. You can link each one to its own Nintendo Account if you want to buy games that will be linked to that particular user.
