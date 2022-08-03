scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Nintendo Switch sales slump on chip shortage

Japan's Nintendo sold 23% fewer Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier following chip shortages.

By: Reuters | Tokyo |
August 3, 2022 6:47:36 pm
Nintendo launched an upgraded Switch model last October with an OLED screen to drive interest in the system. (Illustrative image) (Image credit; Express Photo)

Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd sold 23% fewer Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier following chip shortages, it said on Wednesday.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said it expected procurement to improve “from late summer towards autumn” and maintained its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.

“Demand remains stable in all regions,” Nintendo said in a presentation.

Also Read |With BGMI pulled from Indian app stores, ‘uncertainty’ grips world of Esports

Nintendo, the company behind “Super Mario”, sold 3.43 million units of its Switch console in the quarter, down from from 4.45 million a year earlier. It sold 23.06 million units last year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

It forecasts the second annual sales decline for its hybrid home/portable Switch device, which is in its sixth year on the market.

The company last October launched an upgraded Switch model with an OLED screen to drive interest in the system.

First-quarter software sales declined by 8.6% to 41.4 million units, while operating profit fell 15% to 101.6 billion yen ($763 million), below analyst estimates.

Nintendo booked a 51.7 billion yen foreign exchange gain from the weaker yen.

Investors are gauging the unwinding of a gaming boom among consumers who had been stuck at home during pandemic lockdowns.

Sony Group Corp last week reported a 15% drop in PlayStation user engagement compared to a year earlier.

“Gaming is now bigger than ever, and a certain part of users stay on, but the party is certainly now over,” said Serkan Toto, founder of game industry consultancy Kantan Games.

Upcoming Nintendo games to support demand into the year-end shopping season include “Splatoon 3”, which will be released in September, and “Pokemon Scarlet and Violet” in November.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 06:47:36 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

4

Government withdraws data protection bill

5

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial 'now more than ever', says Pelosi

Featured Stories

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Maharashtra crisis

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC preparation? Experts decode

Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC preparation? Experts decode

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze; father says she'll 'return with gold medal'
CWG 2022

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze; father says she'll 'return with gold medal'

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement