Nintendo ‘Switch Pro’ launch imminent? Here’s what we know about the upcoming console

It appears that Nintendo is close to announcing the highly-anticipated “Switch Pro” sometime this week. Although not confirmed, a Twitter user named Nick Baker believes Nintendo might hold an event on June 3 where the Japanese giant will confirm the upgraded Switch console. According to Baker, Nintendo Switch Pro could be announced during a Nintendo Direct, a Nintendo Direct Mini, or a standalone event.

Given the fact that Nintendo is a notoriously secretive company, take everything with a pinch of salt for now, though. Even if Nintendo has plans to announce the Switch Pro in early June, the company isn’t known for holding splashy events. Unlike Sony or Microsoft, Nintendo likes to surprise consumers with its product announcements. It usually takes the charge of how it will communicate the new product announcement and that trick has worked for Nintendo in the past.

That being said, rumours about an upgraded Nintendo Switch are hearing up lately. Multiple reports from Bloomberg in the past few days revealed a “pro” version of the Switch is real and it will be out in the market by September or October this year. Considering that the PS5 and Xbox Series X are finally out in the market and the original Switch is now a four-year-old device, Nintendo does need to have a new version of the popular system in 2021. The Switch has sold more than 79 million units since its March 2017 launch.

At the moment, I’m told the Super Nintendo Switch (that’s what I want the name to be damn it) Direct/Mini Direct/Announcement is scheduled for Thursday. But it’s been pushed before, could be again. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) May 31, 2021

While Nintendo hasn’t confirmed the Switch Pro, reports suggest the hybrid console will use a 7-inch 720p OLED display and a brand new Nvidia processor that supports DLSS. Also, the upcoming model will support 4K graphics when docked to TVs. Nintendo is rumoured to release the console alongside a new lineup of games. With the standard Switch selling for $299, the new “pro” version could be priced anywhere between $50 to $100 more than the current model. We have been hearing about a high-end version of the Switch since 2018.

According to a Bloomberg report, it’s looking very likely that we’ll hear a Switch Pro announcement before E3. Nintendo hasn’t announced exactly when it will be holding its E3 2021 event, but it’s likely to happen between June 12 and 15.