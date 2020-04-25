Nintendo account hack controversy: How to enable 2-factor verification (2FA)

The hackers stole Nintendo Network IDs (NNIDS) through which users login into Nintendo’s online services The hackers stole Nintendo Network IDs (NNIDS) through which users login into Nintendo’s online services

Nintendo has warned that hackers may have gained access to access to 160,000 accounts on its online service. Reports of a possible hack have been circulating on social media for the past week, but now Nintendo officially shared an update on its Japanese support site. It said that hackers had been using others’ Nintendo Network IDs without permission. The company gave no concrete details on how the details got stolen.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and concern to our customers and related parties. In the future, we will make further efforts to strengthen security and ensure safety so that similar events do not occur,” Nintendo said in the post originally written in Japanese.

The hackers stole Nintendo Network IDs (NNIDS) through which users login into Nintendo’s online services. A Nintendo Network ID was previously used for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U consoles. With the Switch, users really don’t have to use a Nintendo Network ID. Instead, they can log in to Nintendo Store or Online eShop by using an email address.

For now, Nintendo has scrapped NNID logins entirely. It has asked users to sign up with an email address. Nintendo is emailing affected users, and urging them to reset their passwords.

How to enable 2FA on your Nintendo Switch Account

Nintendo is also recommending all Nintendo account users to set up 2-step verification on your Nintendo Switch Account. Here’s how.

*Sign in to your Nintendo Account at https://accounts.nintendo.com.

*Select “Sign-in and security settings” and scroll down and click on “two-step-verification.”

*Click “Enable two-step verification.”

*Select the red “Submit” button.

*You will be sent a verification code to your email address. Return to the page with the code and enter it, and then click “submit” again.

*Install the Google Authenticator app on your smartphone.

*Tap on “Scan the barcode” on your mobile device and scan the QR code.’

*A verification code appears on your smartphone. Enter this code into the Nintendo account screen and hit “submit.”

*Backup codes will appear. Make sure you remember them and note down on a piece of paper.

