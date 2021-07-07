Nintendo Switch vs Switch OLED vs Switch Lite: What’s the difference?

Nintendo announced its latest portable console not long ago, an updated model of the Nintendo Switch that features a 7-inch OLED display panel with a couple of other changes. The model is currently available to purchase alongside the Switch Lite and the original Switch, although the OLED model is said to replace the latter eventually.

But if you’re new to Nintendo’s lineup, or consoles in general, which one should you get your hands on? Here’s a head-to-head between all three Switch models to help you decide.

Game availability

All three consoles can play all the games available on the Nintendo store but the Switch Lite supports only those games with a hand-held mode. The Switch and Switch OLED support handheld mode alongside a TV mode and a tabletop mode, but the Switch Lite with its fixed screen only supports Handheld Mode.

Size, Weight

The standard Nintendo Switch is about 4-inches high, 9.4-inches long and 0.55-inches deep with the Joy-Con controller attached. It also weighs about 0.29 Kg and 0.39 Kg with the controller. The new OLED model is also 4-inches high, a little longer at 9.5-inches and again 0.55-inches deep with Joy-Con. It weighs a little more at 0.71 Kg and 0.42 Kg with the controller.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is smaller 3.6 inches high, 8.2-inches long and 0.55-inches deep. It weighs roughly 0.27 Kg.

Display, Processor

The standard Nintendo Switch has a 6.62-inch multi-touch capacitive touch screen with a 1280×720 resolution. The new Switch OLED is bigger with a 7-inch OLED multi-touch capacitive touch screen with a 1280×720 resolution. The Switch Lite features a smaller 5.5-inch capacitive touch screen with 1280×720 resolution. All three consoles come with an Nvidia Custom Tegra processor.

The Nintendo Switch Lite also lacks a brightness sensor, something that is present on both the Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED.

Storage, Connectivity

While the standard Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite both feature 32GB of inbuilt storage, the new Switch OLED features twice the storage at 64GB. All three consoles, however, support the ability to expand the storage using microSDHC or microSDXC cards of up to 2TB which are sold separately.

Coming to connectivity, all three consoles support Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth 4.1. The Nintendo Switch can also be connected via a wired LAN adapter when in TV Mode, while the Switch OLED features LAN connectivity via the new dock. The Switch Lite lacks LAN support and TV Mode, but it does come with NFC support.

The regular Switch and the Switch OLED can both output up to 1080p via HDMI in TV and 720p while in tabletop and handheld mode. Meanwhile, the Switch Lite can only output 720p via its built-in screen.

Audio, Speakers

Both the regular Nintendo Switch and the Switch OLED are compatible with 5.1-inch Linear PCM output via the HDMI connector when in TV Mode. The Switch Lite lacks this since it does not support TV Mode. However, all three models offer Stereo Speakers and a 3.5mm 4-pole stereo output port.

Battery and charging

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED feature a 4,310mAh battery and both require about 3 hours for a full charge when in sleep mode. The smaller Switch Lite comes with a 3,570mAh battery and also requires about the same time for a full charge when in sleep mode.