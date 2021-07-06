Nintendo Switch OLED launched at $350, will go on sale from October 8

Nintendo announced its new Switch model today featuring an OLED display panel after numerous leaks for weeks. The new Switch OLED model will start at $350 (about Rs 26,000) and will be available from October 8. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch OLED: What’s new?

The new Nintendo Switch OLED features a 7-inch 720p OLED display panel and while rumours suggested that the new console would come with an Nvidia chip inside that would enable 4K support, we still have a 720p display that will support 1080p in TV mode.

There is also a new adjustable stand that is useful for tabletop gameplay and the OLED model features twice the storage at 64GB, up from 32GB. Additionally there is now a new dock that features a built-in wired Ethernet port for better network connectivity. Nintendo also suggests improved audio on the new console.

Little else has changed over the previous model. The new Switch OLED is expected to deliver up to 9 hours of battery life, which is rough the same as the original Switch. In weight, the new console is heavier at 0.32Kg.

Compatibility and colours

The new Nintendo Switch OLED will be backwards compatible with both the original Switch’s Joy-Con controller as well as the older games. Nintendo is also offering the Switch OLED in two colour variants – black and white.

The new Switch will add to Nintendo’s popular lineup of portable consoles including the original Switch from 2017 and the 2019 Switch Lite, which is a smaller, more affordable version of the Switch that misses out on TV Mode.