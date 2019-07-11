Nintendo Switch Lite introduced: Here’s what makes it different from the original Switch

Nintendo Switch is getting a smaller, more affordable version in the form of Switch Lite. The cheaper sibling of the best-selling console doesn’t include the feature of being docked and played on a big screen HDTV. Instead, the Switch Lite is pitched as a “handheld-only” console. Nintendo Switch Lite costs just $200 (or approx Rs 13,670), and it’s set to be made available on September 20 in the US.

Is the lighter console better than the original Switch? Find out how it’s different from the Nintendo Switch.

Switch Lite is $100 cheaper than the original Switch

Retailing for $200 (or approx Rs 13,670), the Switch Lite is $100 cheaper than the standard Switch which costs $300 (or approx Rs 20,505). The Switch Lite’s relatively low price makes it appealing for children or anyone who is a big fan of Mario and Pokemon games. That $200 price does not include the cost of games. Most top-tier games including Super Mario Bros Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild cost $60 (or approx Rs 4,101).

Switch Lite is designed as a handheld console

Nintendo Switch Lite has a different design than the original Switch console. Unlike the standard Switch which can be used for handheld, tabletop, or TV use, the Switch Lite is essentially a handheld-only console. The Switch Lite has a 5.2-inch 720p screen (down from the Switch’s 6.2-inch HD display) and built-in Joy-Cons. Another major difference is that the Switch Lite built-in Joy-Cons now feature a traditional D-pad rather than the four-button directional pad setup featured in the standard Switch. Of course, the Switch Lite can still be charged via USB-C like its larger counterpart.

The battery life is better on the Switch Lite

Despite being a budget version of the flagship console, Nintendo Switch Lite should have marginally better battery life. You can play games on the Switch Lite for approximately 3-7 hours, thanks to a more efficient processor. In comparison, Nintendo Switch has an average battery life of 2.5 hours to 6.5 hours on a single charge.

Switch Lite comes in multiple colours

The standard Nintendo Switch is available only in black, but the Switch Lite will be available in yellow, grey and turquoise. In addition, Nintendo will release a special Pokémon-themed edition that set to arrive with the new game “Pokémon Sword & Shield.” The limited edition console hits the US market on November 8.

Switch Lite will run all the existing Switch games

Barring the change in design and smaller size, Nintendo Switch Lite is practically the same as the original Switch. Just to make it clear, the Switch Lite will be compatible with all the games that support handheld mode. However, those games that do not support handheld mode, there will be a way by pairing a separate pair of Joy-Cons to the device.