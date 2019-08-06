Nintendo Switch Lite FCC listing reveals smaller battery, more efficient chipset

Nintendo recently revealed a watered-down version of its gaming console, dubbed Nintendo Switch Lite. The device is priced at $199 (approximately Rs 14,000). The company has been able to price the device at a discounted price by making some sacrifices like it has removed the ability to dock the Switch and playing it on a big screen.

One of the improvements that the company claims that the Switch Lite has over the original Switch is better battery life. The original Switch was claimed to have a battery life of about 2.5 hours to 6.5 hours, whereas, the Switch Lite has a claimed battery life of 3 hours to 7 hours depending on which game is being played.

According to a new FCC listing, which shows images of Nintendo Switch Lite internals, the Switch Lite has a smaller 13.6Wh battery compared to the original Switch’s 16Wh battery.

There are multiple factors that might contribute to this including the fact that the Switch Lite has a smaller display, it doesn’t have to charge a pair of detachable Joy-Cons and more.

According to a statement Nintendo gave to The Verge, the Switch Lite sports a more power-efficient chipset compared to the Switch. Which is the same chip we expect Nintendo to use on the improved Switch, which we also saw listed inside of the FCC listing.

The improved Nintendo Switch will come with the same 16Wh battery, which will deliver Nintendo’s promised battery performance boost to 4.5 hours to 9 hours depending on the game being played. The new improved Switch is expected to be launched alongside the Switch Lite on September 20.