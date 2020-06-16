Nintendo’s Jump Rope Challenge is a FREE fitness game for the Switch

The game uses the Joy-Cons as virtual skipping rope handles. (Image credit: Nintendo) The game uses the Joy-Cons as virtual skipping rope handles. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo on Tuesday released a new fitness game on the Switch. Called Jump Rope Challenge, the free-to-download game is designed to give players an easy way to exercise without needing to leave their homes. The game has been developed internally by a small team of developers working from home at Nintendo Japan.

In Jump Rope Challenge, players use the Joy-Cons as virtual skipping rope handles. You can play the game alone or with another person. The aim is to jump 100 times a day.

With hopping bunnies as the characters, simple menus and no tutorials to jump through, it’s quick and easy to learn the ropes and get started,” Nintendo said in a press statement.

The game requires just 78MB of space on the console. It’s now available on the eShop but the only catch is the game is available for free until September

The announcement of the Jump Rope Challenge comes at a time when millions of people have been told to stay at home. With Gyms still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have no options but to exercise at their homes. With Jump Rope Challenge, you can still get a workout without hitting the gym. It’s a fun away to get fit when even uring your coronavirus quarantine.

Before your download, the Jump Rope Challenge on your Switch, be sure to read some useful instructions.

*Make sure to stretch properly before play as the gameplay requires “varying” amounts of physical activity.

*Consult a doctor before playing if you are pregnant, have heart, respiratory, back, joint or other orthopedic conditions, have high blood pressure, have difficulty with physical exercise or you have been instructed to restrict physical activity.

*While playing the game, if you experience “excessive fatigue, shortness of breath, chest tightness, dizziness, discomfort or pain”, stop playing the game and consult a doctor.

