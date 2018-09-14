Nintendo announces wireless NES controllers to play classic games on Switch Online

The new controller will start shipping to users in a bundle of two starting mid-December. The new controller will start shipping to users in a bundle of two starting mid-December.

Nintendo will be launching its online gaming service, Nintendo Switch Online on September 18. The service will be similar to PlayStation Network and Xbox Live. During the launch, the company will offer users 20 classic Nintendo titles, including titles like Super Mario Bros. 3 and The Legend of Zelda, with more to follow. To allow Switch owners to play these games they were played originally, Nintendo has released new wireless NES controllers that are compatible with the Switch gaming console.

The new controller will start shipping to users in a bundle of two starting mid-December. The bundle will be priced at $59.99 (approximately Rs 4,000). The Switch Joy Con pair can be purchased for $79.99 (approximately Rs 5,700). The new wireless NES controller for Switch looks exactly like the original NES controller.

The controller will be available for Switch owners from September 18. The company will be limiting purchases to just one per Nintendo account holder, who has signed up for the paid online service. Trial users will not be eligible to purchase the controllers. While the service will be made available globally, the controller bundle will only be sold in the US.

A Nintendo Switch online subscription is priced at $3.99 (approximately Rs 300) per month. There are also three months and 12 month offers for $7.99 (approximately Rs 600) and $19.99 (approximately Rs 1,400) respectively. When compared to PSN and Xbox Live, this is much cheaper.

