Nintendo Pokémon Direct event: How to watch livestream on August 18

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct presentation event which will showcase various Pokémon games. You will be able to watch the event on August 18. The video presentation will give us insight into some of the best Nintendo Switch games that will be coming to the platform over the next year including Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here is everything you need to know.

How to watch the Pokémon Direct on August 18

The Pokémon Presents Nintendo Direct presentation will commence on August 18 at 6:00am, PT (6:30pm, IST). You will be able to watch the event live on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. In case you miss the live feed, you can watch the event later as the recorded video will be uploaded to the channel. The company has not confirmed the length of the video stream.

Attention, Trainers! Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

What to expect at the Pokémon Direct event

Nintendo has confirmed that the event will focus on various Pokémon games including remakes of classic games. Interested gamers will learn a lot more about the upcoming games including Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These remakes are currently scheduled to arrive for the Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021. They feature a Chibi art style that’s designed to match the look and feel of the Nintendo DS games.

It takes place in the Sinnoh region, with plenty of gyms to challenge. Players will also get a new look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The title is an open-world adventure that is expected to be different from other Pokémon games that have released until now. This game is slated to release on January 28, 2022. The game takes place in the Sinnoh region, but far in the past.

Users in the US can pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl right now via Amazon, Best Buy and Wallmart. It is important to note that Indian users cannot pre-order the game.