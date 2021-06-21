Nintendo on Switch Pro rumours: ‘We are always looking at technology’

Earlier last week, Nintendo held its big virtual E3 Direct and the show was heavy on new games. But despite rumours and leaks, there was no Switch Pro.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Nintendo of America Doug Bowser has revealed that the company isn’t rushing to announce new hardware to the market. This is despite that the Switch is now in its fifth year.

“We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake,” Bowser said.

“It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that? There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at.”

Nintendo Boss added that the company is currently focused on the new games announced during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, the world’s biggest video game-focused trade show. Nintendo showcased a ton of new games coming to the Switch, including “Mario Golf: Super Rush” and a new Metroid game called “Metroid Dread.” The Japanese gaming giant also gave an update on the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” scheduled for 2022.

Bowers’ comments on the rumoured Switch Pro come at a time when the internet is flooded with reports that Nintendo is working on a powerful version of its hit Switch console. The Kyoto-based firm, perhaps the tallest name in the video games market, has seen massive success with its hybrid console. The Switch has been the best-selling console in the US for 23 consecutive months. In fact, even after the launch of the next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft, the Switch continues to sell well. Nintendo sold 28.8 million Switch consoles in the year ended March 31.

A recent Bloomberg report claimed that Nintendo plans to release a new Switch Pro model “in September or October.” The upgraded model will have a 7-inch 720p OLED panel and feature Nvidia’s DLSS technology. Bloomberg’s report also revealed that the new Switch model will be capable of 4K graphics when hooked up to a TV.

“As we enter into our fifth year, Nintendo Switch really is redefining what a console life cycle can look like, and the vibrancy of that overall life cycle with a strong cadence of content,” Bowser said.